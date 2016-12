Today's Webtip: Sonic Peaks?

is that what you get when you mashup Twin Peaks and Sonic Youth?

I have no idea, and the guy who actually did it didn't have much energy to waste on coming up with a witty title.

But in the end, when combining to icons of awesomeness the result should really be al that counts.

Twin Peaks Remixed (Sonic Youth - Superstar) from Steve Collender on Vimeo.