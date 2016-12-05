Today's Webtip: Find Lectures

One stop shopping for talks and lectures.

The TED talks made lectures great again. Well, they made the online viewing of talks and lectures pretty darn popular. Especially since most of us would never have the chance to actually attend a TED conference in real life.

But there is a lot more available. You just have to find it.

And then probably sort through a lot of crap. Or you did until now.

www.findlectures.com is a curated platform for talks. That means someone else has gone through and selected for quality.

So if you are looking to expand your thinking sometime soon, it might be worth giving a shot.