Today's Webtip: MuVi

Your advent calendar for the best music videos from Austria.

Cinema Next is continuing their cinematic advent tradition for the third year in a row now.

And, just like in years past they are sharing 24 of the best Austrian music videos from the last year. Even though I am familiar with the music, I have to admit I am not very up to date when it comes to videos so, for me at least, there have already been a few very pleasant surprises.

They publish a new one every day at 10:00.