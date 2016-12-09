Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: Trickshots"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

Dave Dempsey

Radio FM4

Dave Dempsey

Dave digs the Dirt, webtips, IT-memes and other online geekery. Also as Podcast.

9. 12. 2016 - 15:50

Today's Webtip: Trickshots

a look inside the life of a teenage trickshot star.

Im not a big fan of trickshot videos. But I have stumbled across a few in the past that managed to fascinate me. All sorts of questions come to mind. Questions I didn't think I would ever have answered.

So where I saw an interview with these guys, I just had to check it out.

They started out pretty small (and pretty young) but went from 1000 viewers to nearly 300,000 in about four months.

I still didn't manage to get all of my questions answered, but it is still a nice little read and got me sort of hooked on their channel.

Inside the Life Of A Teenage Trick Shot Star

Haftungsausschluss

Die ORF.at-Foren sind allgemein zugängliche, offene und demokratische Diskursplattformen. Die Redaktion übernimmt keinerlei Verantwortung für den Inhalt der Beiträge. Wir behalten uns aber vor, Werbung, krass unsachliche, rechtswidrige oder beleidigende Beiträge zu löschen und nötigenfalls User aus der Debatte auszuschließen. Es gelten die Registrierungsbedingungen.