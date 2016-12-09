Today's Webtip: Trickshots

a look inside the life of a teenage trickshot star.

Im not a big fan of trickshot videos. But I have stumbled across a few in the past that managed to fascinate me. All sorts of questions come to mind. Questions I didn't think I would ever have answered.

So where I saw an interview with these guys, I just had to check it out.

They started out pretty small (and pretty young) but went from 1000 viewers to nearly 300,000 in about four months.

I still didn't manage to get all of my questions answered, but it is still a nice little read and got me sort of hooked on their channel.

Inside the Life Of A Teenage Trick Shot Star