Erstellt am: 9. 12. 2016 - 15:50 Uhr
Today's Webtip: Trickshots
Im not a big fan of trickshot videos. But I have stumbled across a few in the past that managed to fascinate me. All sorts of questions come to mind. Questions I didn't think I would ever have answered.
So where I saw an interview with these guys, I just had to check it out.
They started out pretty small (and pretty young) but went from 1000 viewers to nearly 300,000 in about four months.
I still didn't manage to get all of my questions answered, but it is still a nice little read and got me sort of hooked on their channel.