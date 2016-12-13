Today's Webtip: Radio Garden

An interesting way to enjoy radio broadcasts from around the globe.

When I was a kid, I used to have a groovy little radio from Panasonic. The Panapet ball and chain radio was just one of a wave of novelty transistor radios that came out in the early seventies. It was shaped like a ball, looked a heck of a lot like the Death Star (as I later realized) and it kept my fascinated for years.

I used to plug a mono earpiece into it and stay up much later than I was supposed to, roaming around the dial seeing what kind of broadcasts I could find. Every now and then, when atmospheric conditions were just right, I would stumble across really mysterious stations. Stations broadcasting in other languages, or just making strange noises, and every now and again a numbers station.

I would lie in bed imagining far away places and wondering what it would be like to be in a completely foreign land. Or just enjoy some very low-fi rockabilly or country.

It definitely sparked my interest in radio, giving broadcasting a much more mysterious air than the standard commercial stations popping up in my city.

But that was a long time ago, and most of those memories had been tucked away in places I usually don't go to anymore.Until yesterday when a colleague sent me a link to radio.garden

radio.garden

You can zoom around the globe dipping into streams as you go. I know that isn't really anything new, and there have been lists of online streams available for ages. But with this it actually sounds like shifting between frequencies. They were nice enough to add that stastic and tuning noise that just makes it a bit more special.

They have also provided links to historical broadcasts, jingles and a collection of stories people have shared about exploring the unknown through radio.