FM4 Merry Clipmas:

Jeden Tag ein Video. Besinnlich Schönes zur Weihnachtszeit. Heute ist der König höchstpersönlich dran. King Charles mit "Choke".

Wer Mumford&Sons sagt, muss auch King Charles sagen können. Charles Costa und Winston Marshall sind gemeinsam in die Schule gegangen, später sind sie zu fixen Grössen der Londoner Indie-Folk Szene geworden: Mumford&Sons, Laura Marling, Noah&The Whale und eben King Charles.

Als Kind hat er Chello gelernt, als er das erste Mal Bob Dylan hörte, hat sich alles geändert: "When I first listened to Bob Dylan I started to see the world in a new way. I started to write songs and becoming a songwriter and picking up the guitar and playing less cello. It started from there."

Die Arbeit an seinem Debüt-Album, das 2012 erschienen ist, ein von Synth-Pop-Melodien durchwandertes Album, fand während seiner Genesung von einem Skiunfall in Lech statt. Sein zweites Album bezeichnet er irgendwie auch als ein Debüt. Das Songwriting steht auf "Gamble For A Rose" mehr im Vordergrund.

"I wanted to get back to the stages I was in, when I first started being excited by music when I was growing up. I wanted to get back to that feeling so that´s why I made 'Gamble For A Rose'"

Einer der Songs auf dem Album heisst "Choke" ein Track in dem King Charles eine vergangene Liebe besingt.