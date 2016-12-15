Today's Webtip: How Does it Feel

to be Patti Smith playing a Dylan cover for the Nobel Prize ceremony?

It seems like quite a few people were taken aback at Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize for Literature. Aside from Mr. Dylan himself, a bucketload of fans and haters, and my friends cat, it would appear that Patti Smith was taken by surprise as well.

She had been asked in September to perform in honour of the winner of the literature prize. But she didn't know who that was going to be. So she started planning and practicing and playing and then had to change it all when his name was spoken.

The result was amazing. It was also very moving, and just a little surprising.

Tthe whole thing seems like a pretty appropriate end to 2016, from the choice of song, the lyrics, to the actual performance. But the story doesn't end in Stockholm.

Because Patti went on to share the story behind the show in an essay at The New Yorker. And that just makes it all soooo much better.

