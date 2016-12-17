Today's Webtip: Star Wars fan fun

a look at the changes the expanded universe an a list of the easter eggs in Rogue One. There be spoilers ahead!

So, I know Rogue One has only been out a few days, but I assume the serious Star Wars nerds have already checked it off their list of things to do. If you haven't seen it yet but are still planning on it, you might not want to click on any links.

Rogue One is the first movie to take us outside of the standard Star Wars story cycle. The kind of stories that used to be covered by books and comics back in the bad old days between trilogies. It is just the first of many that are going tone made that expand the universe and lore of the Star Wars series. And they are working from a completely fresh slate. Because Disney wiped out decades of canon that had been developed previously. Canon that includes at least nine different legends of how the Death Star plans were stolen.

fivethirtyeight.com has an interesting little article describing just how much content was discarded in Disney's reboot of the universe. It also goes into some depth about how content franchises are developing in the film business. It's an interesting read for Star Wars nerds and movie geeks alike.

Although the stories in books and comics have been relegated to legends, the animated series and films remain. And Rogue One is a treasure trove of shout-outs, references and easter eggs. If you know where to look.

I have to admit, I haven't kept up with the animated stuff, so Imissed a lot of them, But I did pick up a few of the references to earlier films. If you want so test your knowledge of just what was referenced when, then an article at the Verge is promising to provide a comprehensive list of all the eggs. but DO NOT CLICK if you haven't seen the movie yet. Unless you like getting spoiled.

