Erstellt am: 24. 12. 2016 - 08:00 Uhr
FM4 Merry Clipmas
"Here´s music about music" mit diesen Worten hat Matthew Caws, Sänger der New Yorker Rock Band Nada Surf, den Song "Beautiful Beat" bei der FM4 Radio Session im Sommer diesen Jahres vorgestellt.
Beautiful beat get me out of this mess
Beautiful beat lift me up from distress
I believe our love can save me
Have to believe that it can
I want to redirect myself with you
Do you understand?
Der Song ist eine Liebeserklärung an alle Songs und sorgt mit Unterstützung des ORF Radio-Symphonieorchesters für Gänsehaut und Glückshormone.
In diesem Sinne: Frohe Weihnachten!
