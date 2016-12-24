FM4 Merry Clipmas

Frohe Weihnachten mit Nada Surf und dem ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester!

"Here´s music about music" mit diesen Worten hat Matthew Caws, Sänger der New Yorker Rock Band Nada Surf, den Song "Beautiful Beat" bei der FM4 Radio Session im Sommer diesen Jahres vorgestellt.

Beautiful beat get me out of this mess

Beautiful beat lift me up from distress

I believe our love can save me

Have to believe that it can

I want to redirect myself with you

Do you understand?

Der Song ist eine Liebeserklärung an alle Songs und sorgt mit Unterstützung des ORF Radio-Symphonieorchesters für Gänsehaut und Glückshormone.

In diesem Sinne: Frohe Weihnachten!