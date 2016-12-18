Das Wort, das sie hasst

"Tranny – Confessions Of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout". Laura Jane Grace von der Band Against Me! hat ihre Memoiren geschrieben.

Wenn sie am Silvesterabend auf ihr vergangenes Jahr zurückblickt, dann kann sie nicht sagen, dass 2016 ereignislos war. "I finished a book, put out a book, finished a record, put out a record, produced two records for other bands, did a bunch of touring. I can feel good about this year in a way!"

Against Me! spielen am Sonntag, 18. Dezember, im Wiener WUK und am Montag, 19. Dezember, im Linzer Posthof.

Wir treffen uns im Backstage Raum im Wiener WUK, um über all das Geschehene, Geschriebene und Gesungene zu sprechen. Der Silvestertag ist für Laura Jane Grace auch so etwas wie ein zweiter Geburtstag: Am 31. Dezember 2011 hat sie ihren Bandkollegen das erste Mal den Song "Black Me Out" vorgespielt und sich an dem Tag von Tom Gabel verabschiedet. Seit 2012 ist sie auch in der Öffentlichkeit Laura Jane Grace. Das Against Me!-Album "Transgender Dysphoria Blues" handelt von ihrem "transitioning" und ihrer Suche beziehungsweise dem Kampf mit ihrer Identität.

Das aktuelle Against Me Album "Space Shift With Me", das heuer im September veröffentlicht wurde, handelt von der Liebe.





Dass das neue Album überhaupt existiert, hat zum Teil mit ihrer Arbeit am Buch zu tun, wie sie beim Interview erzählt: "Things were going on so well with us as a band and we had fun touring and it was a record written on the road. For once, all the pressure has been taken off of songwriting. In the past it has always been THE focus but now the book was the focus. So songwriting was the extra credit thing that I could do while I was procrastinating and should have been working on book stuff!"

Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout

Ein Buch über Laura Jane Grace und ihr Leben. Der Vater beim Militär, als Kind zieht sie viel um. Von DIY-Punk-Movement angezogen, startet sie ihre ersten Bands. Die Wut im Bauch richtet sich nicht nur an die Gesellschafft sondern auch an sich selbst. Drogen, Sex und das Leben auf Tour sind nur ein Fluchtweg, fast schon ein Umweg, jedenfalls ein sehr langer Weg, der mit 32 zu ihrem öffentlichen Outing führt und in "Tranny" dokumentiert wird.

Hachette

"I don't know if you ever kept a journal but this is like voluntarily letting everyone read your diary", meint sie beim Interview. Wer sich schon immer gefragt hat, wie man seine Memoiren rekonstruieren kann, ohne etwas zu beschönigen - weder ein Datum noch eine Emotion: Seit ihrem 8. Lebensjahr führt Laura Jane Grace Tagebuch.

"Tranny" hat sie gemeinsam mit dem amerikanischen Journalisten Dan Ozzi verfasst. Digitalisiert haben die Tagebücher eine Million Worte ergeben. Kindheit, Familie, die Band, der Erfolg, das Leben auf Tour, für alle ihre Lebenserfahrungen gibt es ein Originalzitat: was passiert ist und wie es sich angefühlt hat. Es sind genau diese Tagebuchpassagen, die das Buch so außergewöhnlich machen. Wenn sie sich im Zimmer einsperrt und Frauenkleider anzieht und schreibt "I am just her, a daughter, a sister, someone´s girlfriend, just like all the other pretty college girls on campus."

Oder sich später Gedanken macht ob sie überhaupt als Frau akzeptiert wird:

"What if I started taking hormones? What if I had surgeries, my face, breast implants, tracheal shave? Bottom surgery too? Not that I could ever afford it. I can barely afford cigarettes right now. Would I ever be a pretty girl? Would I be happy as an ugly girl? Would anyone ever accept me as a girl? I could never have a child. These thoughts kill me. Would it ever be enough?"

Neben dem Selbsthass, den Selbstzweifeln und der Suche nach einer Identität, kommt Punkpolitik im Buch natürlich auch vor. Schließlich waren Against Me! eine der Bands, die von ihren eigenen Bands als "Sellout" beschimpft wurden, weil sie vom DIY-Punk kommend bei einem Major Label unterschrieben haben. Ihre Glaubwürdigkeit – die wichtigste Währung im Punk – wurde angezweifelt. Beim Interview erzählt Laura Jane:

"The lessons that the DIY punk scene taught me were 'Think for yourself!' Among other things. Question everything and think for yourself! So that's the way I went about it. I was making decisions based on the circumstances that were surrounding me and the knowledge that I had. To be in a situation where people were upset because you were thinking for yourself was always jaw dropping to me."

Der Untertitel vom Buch "Confessions Of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout" ist genauso mutig gewählt wie der Titel "Tranny". Transe. Ein Wort das Laura Jane Grace eigentlich hasst, aber für sich vereinnahmen wollte, schließlich steht "Tranny" eben für die verinnerlichte Transphobie und den Selbsthass, mit dem sie umgehen lernen musste. Also: Don't judge a book by its cover!

Ondrusova

Ich habe das Buch verschlungen und in einer Nacht ausgelesen. Vielleicht wird es euch ähnlich gehen und ihr werdet das Buch nicht mehr zur Seite legen können. Eine gute Bio funktioniert auch wenn man nicht das ganze Oeuvre der Band kennt und ich wage zu behaupten, dass "Tranny" so ein Buch ist, das auch für Nicht-Fans funktioniert. Genauso wie das neue Album "Shape Shift With Me" als Punkrock-Platte funktioniert, auch wenn man nichts über das persönliche Leben der Sängerin weiß.

""Tranny – Confessions Of Punk Rock's Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout" von Laura Jane Grace ist bei Hachette erschienen.

"The book is so much about reflection, looking back at the past thinking about the past. And the record had to be the opposite. It just had to be about right now. How do I feel about right now. The book is heavy and I just wanted to write dumb love songs. I just wanted something really light and fun. I feel that's a narrative that's kinda perpetuated by the press these days. Like 'Is this your most personal record?' - I guess. All of them are really personal to me! It's not like this record is so personal you're gonna wake up next to me in bed and smell my morning breath! It's just a record. Is that okay?"

Mehr als okay.