Today's Webtip: Surviving Kevin

a look at the booby traps of that ultraviolent christmas classic Home Alone

Apparently, in some parts of the world, Home Alone is considered a Christmas classic. I missed out on that development, but since this year a lot of people seem to want to declare Die Hard a Christmas movie I guess I shouldn't find it too surprising.

now, I don't know about you, but I had a very hard suspending my disbelief during Home Alone. There were countless reasons for that, but one that kept coming up was the fact that the invaders never died and Kevin wasn't tried for manslaughter.