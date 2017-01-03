Cycling For Hope in Congo

There are only 11km of decently paved roads around Goma in DR Congo but that hasn't stopped a transformative cycling club from flourishing.

“I met a lot of young people who were excited about cycling”, says Charles-Guy Makongo on the phone line from the Democratic Republic of Congo, “so I thought why don’t I start a club?”

Goma Cycling Club

It’s a logical step for a cycling enthusiast, but one that is fairly challenging given as Makongo is based in Goma in the north-eastern corner of the country.

Firstly, there are only about 11 kilometres of roads with tarmac surfaces suitable for road-biking and, secondly and more importantly, Goma, in the shadow of volatile Mount Nyiragongo, is known as one of the most conflict-ridden instable corners of the globe.

These are worrying times in Central Africa. The Democratic Republic of Congo is once again on a knife-edge after its President Joseph Kabila reneged on a promise to step down after 15 years in power; and usually when DR Congo lurches into instability, Goma bleeds.

Indeed, when we hear the name Goma in the news it is usually because one of the several militant groups that have haunted the region for decades have committed an atrocity.

Goma Cycling Club

Changing Riders Lives

Makongo hopes to change that with a positive social project that he began a year ago and which, he says, can help bring hope to the city. “I thought we could change people’s perceptions of Goma: the war, the poverty, the rape and so on”, says Makongo, “and at the same time help to change the rider’s lives.”

One of the main aims of this club is that young people learn other sorts of values through sports, says Makongo. Instead of getting involved in armed groups or other sorts of gang violence.

He says cycling is a way to channel young people’s energy and to help create a sense of sporting fairness. It is also a way to allow them to dream: “Some of them would really like to be professionals and some of them are really strong.”

The young riders of Goma Cycling Club train together on Saturday. Often they make several laps of those precious few kilometres of road under the fierce tropical sun, lopping the seconds off their personal bests.

Goma Cycling Club

They ride bikes of varying quality. Makongo, who is a director at the American Bar Association in Goma, started by buying some bikes he found in Goma, second-hand bikes mainly imported from Europe. Now, on his travels, he picks up more sophisticated racing models during his travels.

“Everything is challenging but we don’t complain”, says Makongo, “We just try to improve things and be happy.”

