Today's Webtip: Amelia's X-mas Mixes

Christmas music for people who hate Christmas music.

I'm always a bit conflicted about Christmas. There are lots of reasons for that, but one that of the most annoying has to be "Last Christmas".

I'm not really a Grinch, but if there is any song that makes me want to go on a sweater shredding rampage, that would be the one. If only there were some alternatives...

Well, kiddies, there are. Quite a few.

And the absolutely fabulous Amelia as done quite a bit of work tracking them down, and compiling some mixes.

Want to let your teen-rebel out to play in the snow? Need to clear out a Christmas dinner or just piss up grumpy uncle Bob? Try a fuzzbox fueled selection that starts off with Spinal Tap and goes on to include NOFX, The Ramones, Alice Cooper and a pretty cool track featuring Lemmy Kilmister, Billy Gibbons and Dave Grohl

Feeling Grinchy or facing a long cold night alone? Well, Amelia kicked off her collection with a playlist that was made for you.

Or maybe you finally found that special someone and can't wait to get to the sexy sweater bumping. If you don't mind adding Santa to the action this mix might be for you.

Amelia has a lot more on her page, including some more traditional tracks as well as a Beatle themed list, some sappy songs and a kid friendly Santa song list that anyone who doesn't want to have him deported should be able to enjoy.

Christmas Music for People Who Hate Christmas Music