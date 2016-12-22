Today's Webtip: Bowie & Bing

With one of my favourite versions of Little Drummer Boy.

Bing Crosby was the voice of Christmas for me. Well, me and a few generations who grew up with his Christmas records and annual Christmas radio and then TV specials. He produced one every year between 1936 and 1978, starting in radio and moving to television, broadcasting in color in 1957.

I have never had a Christmas without him.

As much as I love his classic Christmas hits, there is one that has always been particularly special to me. A duet he did on his 1977 Christmas special.