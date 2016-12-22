Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: Bowie & Bing"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

Dave Dempsey

Radio FM4

Dave Dempsey

Dave digs the Dirt, webtips, IT-memes and other online geekery. Also as Podcast.

22. 12. 2016 - 11:28

Today's Webtip: Bowie & Bing

With one of my favourite versions of Little Drummer Boy.

Bing Crosby was the voice of Christmas for me. Well, me and a few generations who grew up with his Christmas records and annual Christmas radio and then TV specials. He produced one every year between 1936 and 1978, starting in radio and moving to television, broadcasting in color in 1957.

I have never had a Christmas without him.

As much as I love his classic Christmas hits, there is one that has always been particularly special to me. A duet he did on his 1977 Christmas special.

Haftungsausschluss

Die ORF.at-Foren sind allgemein zugängliche, offene und demokratische Diskursplattformen. Die Redaktion übernimmt keinerlei Verantwortung für den Inhalt der Beiträge. Wir behalten uns aber vor, Werbung, krass unsachliche, rechtswidrige oder beleidigende Beiträge zu löschen und nötigenfalls User aus der Debatte auszuschließen. Es gelten die Registrierungsbedingungen.