24. 12. 2016 - 12:04

Today's Webtip: Xmas Horror

Do You See What I See?

This morning I woke up, contemplated having a birthday induced midlife crisis, and then chose my webtip. Like almost every day, just without the birthday.

But this time, I decided to choose a horror movie. A Christmas horror story. A horror story involving a tacky christmas-sweater party. And I sort of made fun of them in the piece for the radio. Because, face it, the simple idea of a tacky christmas-sweater party should be horror enough.

So after choosing this as the webtip and making fun of people who wear tacky christmas-sweaters. What was my first Birthday present?

dempsey

If there is no webtip next week, I guess it was karma.

