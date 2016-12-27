Today's Webtip: The Snowman Cometh

be afraid. Be very afraid.

I love it when fictional tings move into the realm of reality. Communicators, replicators, transporters...

Well, I would love the last one to be here already, at least.

Beamen might not yet be an option, but Calvin and Hobbes inspired snow man tableaus certainly are. And I will see on sharing them as long as people with access to snow are willing to make them so.

This years collection is pretty darn good.

good question

That is just the first of many frighteningly delightful snow based creations you can find at one of those terrible clickbait sites.

twentytwowords.com