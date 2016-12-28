Today's Webtip: Goodnight Sweet Princess

and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

Carrie Fisher as a badass. And I mean that in the most respectful way. She was funny, intelligent, outspoken and could write a very entertaining autobiography.

And her twitter feed was pretty excellent as well.

And she played what might be one of the least distressed damsels in distressed ever.

But she wasn't just fighting the good fight in movies. She was an outspoken feminist in an industry that has a bad culture when it comes to women.

www.telesurtv.net goes into a bit more depth about that side of her in an article worth reading.