Today's Webtip: Best experimental music of 2016

Best experimental music of 2016

a collection of avant-garde and experimental music that might be worth checking out.

So the end of year is here and with it all of the best-of, worst-of and assorted other lists.

Popmatters has a a whole bucketful of lists. Best RnB, best Indi pop, best prog-rock, and so on and so forth. They have basically covered every single type of music you could expect an online music diner to cover.

But the one that caught my eye was a list that's just a little off the beaten path. It is a slightly skewed view of experimental releases from some artists you might recognise. Not terribly underground, and not completely unfamiliar, it contains a few things that I missed last year.

And to sweeten the deal they have included some mix-tapes at the end.

The Best Avant-Garde and Experimental Music of 2016