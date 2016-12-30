Erstellt am: 30. 12. 2016 - 11:07 Uhr
Today's Webtip: Longform
Rewind 2016
Der FM4 Jahresrückblick
Need to read? Can you appreciate journalism that goes beyond the standard article and digs a little deeper into a subject?
The longform.org is a place worth checking out.
longform
They have collected and suggested well over 1.000 articles last year, and now they have narrowed that suggestion down to the ones they consider the best. But it's not just a top ten. You can choose a category and get more suggestions if the general list isn't enough.