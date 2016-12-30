Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: Longform "

30. 12. 2016 - 11:07

Today's Webtip: Longform

A collection of some of the best long form journalism from 2016.

Rewind 2016

Der FM4 Jahresrückblick

Need to read? Can you appreciate journalism that goes beyond the standard article and digs a little deeper into a subject?

The longform.org is a place worth checking out.

logo für longform

longform

They have collected and suggested well over 1.000 articles last year, and now they have narrowed that suggestion down to the ones they consider the best. But it's not just a top ten. You can choose a category and get more suggestions if the general list isn't enough.

