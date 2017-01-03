Today's Webtip: Faking a Fake

from trying to create digital reproductions of reality to creating analog reproductions of those digital reproductions.

Once upon a time, way back in the early nineties, it became possible for people to begin to attempt to recreate "photorealistic" digital representations of the world around us.

Ok, it started a bit earlier, but it took a while for the software to become relatively affordable for the masses. (I'm personally talking about Lightwave, but others might have had their fist experience with Imagine or Real 3D). The demo images, usually ended up looking something like this

Realsoft

Now my phone can do more than a Video Toaster could have ever dreamed of, and analog photographers are dreaming of the good old days and recreating that ancient shiny with actual physical elements.

Skrekkogle

Anyone who ever spent any time at all playing around with ray tracing back in the day will recognize that image. Or at least the idea. Except that it is an actual physical object.

It is one of four finished photos that have ended up on skrekkogle.com

They were also nice enough to include some behind the scenes photos featuring development of the project.