Today's Webtip: KLF 2017?

They might not be the heroes we want, but they would seem to be the heroes we need.

Taken straight from the videos information, make of it what you will:

On New Year's Day 1987 the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu were formed.

On New Year's Day 1987 were the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu formed?

FOUND

V.H.S. CONCERNING(?) :

LORD ROCK AND TIME BOY

A.K.A. THE TIMELORDS

A.K.A. ROCKMAN ROCK AND KINGBOY D.

A.K.A. THE JUSTIFIED ANCIENTS OF MU MU

A.K.A. THE JAMS

A.K.A. THE KLF

A.K.A. THE FALL

A.K.A. THE FOREVER ANCIENTS LIBERATION LOOPHOLE

A.K.A. THE FRANK AND ERNEST SHOW

A.K.A. K2 PLANT HIRE LTD

A.K.A. THE K FOUNDATION

2017 - WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON?

On 01/01/1987 Bill Drummond said to Jimmy Cauty "LET'S FORM A BAND CALL 'THE JUSTIFIED ANCIENTS OF MU MU'"

On 23/08/1994 The K Foundation burnt one million quid.

2017-1994 = 23.