Today's Webtip: C:\>bots.chat

just chllin with a couple of bots chattin it up.

Two personal home assistants have been set up to let chatbots have a conversation. The result is entertaining. It is also chilling, surreal and occasionally enlightening.

Watch live video from seebotschat on www.twitch.tv

Their conversation is actually easier to understand than whats taking place in the twitch chat.