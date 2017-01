Today's Webtip: The Trumpster

Mark Hamill reads trump tweets.

The greatest Joker ever puts his vocal talents to work for a great cause. Gallows humor!

I am desperately hoping that this is going to be something he does on a regular basis. Because that voice helps make the absolutely bizarre writing style of the PEOTUS make much more sense. Which would be frightening if it wasn't so damn beautiful.

Nah, scratch that. It's still frightening.