Today's Webtip: No Puppet!

the BBC has provided some decent explanations of the current state of the PEOTUS

The President Elect finally got around to holding a press conference yesterday. The first one since he famously asked Russia to dig up some more dirt on Hillary Clinton.

This time it was in response to a release of documentation that insulated he may be severely compromised by Russian Intelligence. The event itself was pretty much what most of us expected, but there were a few interesting new twists and potential implications of the way things are going to be.

One of those things was PE Trump accusing CNN of being fake news, refusing to answer their reporters question and instead turning to a Bretipart reporter for a nice game of softball. Which brings us to an interesting point. Were the documents fake? Was it indeed fake news from Buzzfeed? Is the fact that U.S. intelligence agencies decided to use them to brief both Obama and Trump news? Was reporting on the release of these documents news fake-news or even newsworthy?

And how can anyone go about figuring out just how valid any of the issues brought up in those documents might be?

The BC has also tackled these issues, and done what appears to be a pretty good job of untangling, explaining, and trying to confirm the whole damn thing.

