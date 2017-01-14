Today's Webtip: World Report 2017

Human Rights Watch takes one last look at the year behind us, and gives us a taste of things to come.

The last year wasn't just a rough one for music fans. It was pretty bad for human rights abuses as well. Human Rights Watch has been monitoring and reporting on human rights issues for decades, and they just released their latest report covering developments from the last year. It's not good.

The report itself is nearly 700 pages long and documents developments and events in over 90 countries. The full report can be downloaded or viewed online at www.hrw.org but the have also made a quick breakdown in the form of a video.

The webpage lets you browse through individual country reports, and there is at least one good thing to be found (or not found as the case may be). Austria is not on the list...

World Report 2017: Demagogues Threaten Human Rights

