Today's Webtip: Learn Photography

Take a free photography course developed at Harvard.

It has been weird watching the development of online learning. One could argue that the whole web is just a massive learning tool, but that might be a bit of a stretch recently.

It is certainly a great way to track down further information on things you might already have a basic understanding of, but sometimes it is nice to be able to be guided through the process by someone with knowledge and experience. And that is where all of those online learning courses come in.

Some of the most famous Universities on the planet have been developing and offering courses for years now, but not all of them have been available to the general public. I guess that makes sense for people who believe in education as a commodity. But since some of those institutions actually don't even need the money they currently earn from tuition, you might think they could ease up on the profit push a bit.

Harvard just happens to be the richest sitting on nearly 38 billion dollars worth of investments and whatever else. So i guess it's sort of nice that they have started to throw some crumbs to the rest of us. One of those is a digital photography class.

They have made it available on alison.com, which means you can actually get a certificate if you do well enough. And it is free.

It is also a bit outdated (2009? things might have changed in the software and hardware area) but it covers the basics and might be a nice way for people just jumping in to the whole photography thing to get a grip on some of the basics that haven't really changed in, oh, forever.

