Today's Webtip: CIA

Now everyone can finally take a look at all of those dirty little secrets.

In 1999 the CIA was forced to start sharing some of it's dirty laundry. Being the kind of people that they are (and I guess have to be), they did pretty much what any CIA detractor would expect them to do. Made it as difficult as possible to actually get access to the documents.

That meant setting up a tiny room with 4 computers that were the only ones allowed access to the database, restricting the opening times and just generally acting like petulant children.

Well, now they have finally opened it up to the world, and put some 12 million documents online for all of us to see and search. It might not be much fun for the chemtrail types, but there is apparently some rather interesting information in there about many things they have tried and done.

www.cia.gov