Today's Webtip: Et tu Meitu?

that funky photo app is asking for some scary permissions.

Free apps have a bad habit of overstepping privacy boundaries. The most recent app to take that title is one that you might have seen before.

Meitu.

The degree of invasion depends on which system you are using, and it isn't too much different from other free to play apps out there. But it still sucks.

techcrunch.com can explain why. But to be honest, I just wanted to share this

Meitu

As glorious as it may be. Is it with it to give up so much information?