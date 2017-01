Today's Webtip: Astronaut

A way to give some love to unseen videos.

There is a lovely little piece of online poetry available. A site dedicated to sharing unseen videos with the world.

Videos that are less than a week old and have zero views on YouTube are presented in a constant stream. Snippets of lost moments, forgot and unseen even by the people who posted them.

Astronaut.io

It's a sometimes touching, frequently inane, occasionally sublime look at humanity.

