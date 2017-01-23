Today's Webtip: March!

Some collections of the best signs from Saturday's Women's March.

On Saturday millions of people took to the streets in cities across the planet to march in solidarity for "immigrants of all statuses, Muslims and those of diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, survivors of sexual assault" and to show the US government and the rest of the world that "women's rights are human rights"

The turn out was massive, and went well beyond the original scope of the planners. The end result was not only an historical event, but one that highlighted a variety of issues and at least one unifying element. Humor.

Unknown

Ok. Frustration, fear, anger, disdain, remorse, dedication, and a whole spectrum of other things were also on display, but they were frequently expressed with at least a hint of humour.

Photos from the marches have been flooding social feeds and networks, and more than a few sites have jumped on the bandwagon of collecting some of the more entertaining.

My favourite collection so far has to be on www.sadanduseless.com

Which is a bit depressing I guess.

But there are so many more that I haven't been able to decide on any others.