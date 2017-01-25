Today's Webtip: Firehose of Falsehoods

a study on some rather interesting propaganda techniques and ways to counter them.

Fake news, alternative facts, memes, trolling, shills...

An interesting approach to communication (yes that was understatement). One that has already been analysed and studied. By the RAND Corporation. One of those super scary background, heavy hitter think tanks heavily tied in to the US military-industrial complex.

"In some ways, the current ... approach to propaganda builds on ... techniques, with an emphasis on obfuscation and on getting targets to act in the interests of the propagandist without realizing that they have done so. In other ways, it is completely new and driven by the characteristics of the contemporary information environment. ... has taken advantage of technology and available media in ways that would have been inconceivable ... tools and channels now include the Internet, social media, and the evolving landscape of professional and amateur journalism and media outlets."

Sound familiar?