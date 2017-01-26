Today's Webtip: Zukunftsrezepte

a very useful resource for people who want to actually change something.

Ever have that feeling that the world is going to hell in a hand basket?

Looking for ways or ideas that could effect positive change? Want to do something more than just go for noisy walks with neighbours (not that that is bad, just maybe not enough)?

Sometimes it helps to have a little inspiration. Since we tend to be inundated with news about all of things that aren't working, it can seem overwhelming at times. But once we know what it is that needs to be corrected, the next part of the process is to single one or two out and start looking for practical alternatives.

And there are lots of them. Anyone concerned with issues of sustainability can now look back on thousands of projects and initiatives focusing on that, wether ecological, social, or financial.

One resource that does a very good job of presenting these alternatives is www.zukunftsrezepte.at

They have been online since last May, and managed to put together an impressive collection of posts about a wide range of subjects. From micro-gardening, social entrepreneurship, sustainable gold mining (?), urban farming, woking co-spaces, upcycling...

The list quite literally goes on and on. But what really caught my attention, as someone who has been turning this stuf over in his head for ages, was a blog post about how to turn your ideas into action. It is short, very concise, and surprisingly helpful. AT least it was for me since I ran into right after having a massive aha! moment.

Von der Idee zur Initiative mit Social Impact