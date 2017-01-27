Today's Webtip: Luddites?

an interesting article about what they were really fighting for.

Have you ever heard anyone refer to someone else as a luddite?

It was pretty common in the nineties and the early 2000's to refer to anyone who refused to adapt to modern technology as a luddite. Well, it was in my online circles.

It was enough to make you think that the moment that term comes from was just a bunch and ant-tech conservatives from the early industrial age who refused to move forward with the rest of the world.

unknown

But there is so much more to it than that. The Luddites have a very interesting history, one that is becoming much more relevant as we reach a point in history where a good portion of the available jobs can be automated.

The Luddites weren't just upset about the loss of jobs, they were also upset about the change in the distribution of wealth that was generated, and what they considered to be an unfair distribution of the productivity gains made possible by technology.

But why not read about it yourself.

What the Luddites Really Fought Against