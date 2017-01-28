Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 28.1. 2017"

Erstellt am: 28. 1. 2017 - 19:00 Uhr
Die FM4 Charts vom 28.1. 2017
Schon die dritte Woche in Folge führen Bilderbuch die FM4 Charts mit ihrem Ohrwurm-Hit "Bungalow" an, schon auf Platz zwei sind aber inzwischen Antilopen Gang mit "Pizza" angelangt und Gerards "Luftlöcher" klettert auch noch weiter die Chartleiter hoch.
Der höchste Neueinstieg gelingt diese Woche Flut mit "Linz bei Nacht", das auf Platz 14 landet.
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Bilderbuch
|Bungalow
|1
|3
|2
|Antilopen Gang
|Pizza
|4
|3
|3
|Nihils
|Put You Back Together
|5
|3
|4
|Sohn
|Hard Liquor
|2
|3
|5
|The XX
|Say Something Loving
|3
|3
|6
|Gerard
|Luftlöcher
|7
|3
|7
|Bonobo & Nick Murphy
|No Reason
|8
|3
|8
|Declan McKenna
|The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home
|10
|3
|9
|Mile Me Deaf
|Alien Age
|15
|2
|10
|Scheibsta & die Buben
|20/30
|16
|2
|11
|Bonaparte
|White Noize
|11
|3
|12
|Sookee
|Q1
|12
|3
|13
|Shins
|Name For You
|18
|2
|14
|Flut
|Linz bei Nacht
|neu
|1
|15
|Be Charlotte
|Machines That Breathe
|neu
|1
|16
|M83
|Road Blaster
|6
|4
|17
|Kommando Elefant
|Dein Letztes Comeback
|17
|2
|18
|Little Simz
|Picture Perfect
|20
|2
|19
|Loyle Carner
|The Isle of Arran
|neu
|1
|20
|Dan Croll
|Away from Today
|neu
|1
|21
|Portugal The Man
|Noise Pollution
|9
|4
|22
|The Gift
|Clinic Hope
|neu
|1
|23
|J. Bernard
|Calm Down
|neu
|1
|24
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Gameshow
|13
|3
|25
|Justice
|Fire
|14
|7