Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 28.1. 2017"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

Radio FM4

FM4 Charts

Jeden Samstag um 17 Uhr im Radio. Außerdem auf YouTube, Spotify, Deezer und So (23 Uhr) und Di (22 Uhr) auf gotv.

28. 1. 2017 - 19:00

Die FM4 Charts vom 28.1. 2017

Bilderbuch sind mit "Bungalow" noch immer die #1 der FM4 Charts, dahinter kommt aber einiges in Bewegung.

Schon die dritte Woche in Folge führen Bilderbuch die FM4 Charts mit ihrem Ohrwurm-Hit "Bungalow" an, schon auf Platz zwei sind aber inzwischen Antilopen Gang mit "Pizza" angelangt und Gerards "Luftlöcher" klettert auch noch weiter die Chartleiter hoch.



Der höchste Neueinstieg gelingt diese Woche Flut mit "Linz bei Nacht", das auf Platz 14 landet.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Bilderbuch Bungalow 1 3
2 Antilopen Gang Pizza 4 3
3 Nihils Put You Back Together 5 3
4 Sohn Hard Liquor 2 3
5 The XX Say Something Loving 3 3
6 Gerard Luftlöcher 7 3
7 Bonobo & Nick Murphy No Reason 8 3
8 Declan McKenna The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home 10 3
9 Mile Me Deaf Alien Age 15 2
10 Scheibsta & die Buben 20/30 16 2
11 Bonaparte White Noize 11 3
12 Sookee Q1 12 3
13 Shins Name For You 18 2
14 Flut Linz bei Nacht neu 1
15 Be Charlotte Machines That Breathe neu 1
16 M83 Road Blaster 6 4
17 Kommando Elefant Dein Letztes Comeback 17 2
18 Little Simz Picture Perfect 20 2
19 Loyle Carner The Isle of Arran neu 1
20 Dan Croll Away from Today neu 1
21 Portugal The Man Noise Pollution 9 4
22 The Gift Clinic Hope neu 1
23 J. Bernard Calm Down neu 1
24 Two Door Cinema Club Gameshow 13 3
25 Justice Fire 14 7

Haftungsausschluss

Die ORF.at-Foren sind allgemein zugängliche, offene und demokratische Diskursplattformen. Die Redaktion übernimmt keinerlei Verantwortung für den Inhalt der Beiträge. Wir behalten uns aber vor, Werbung, krass unsachliche, rechtswidrige oder beleidigende Beiträge zu löschen und nötigenfalls User aus der Debatte auszuschließen. Es gelten die Registrierungsbedingungen.