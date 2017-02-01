Today's Webtip: FBI Files

the Intercept takes a look at the inner workings of the FBI

Remember "Total Information Awareness"? That was a program put forward by John Poindexter Back in 2003 that some of us tinfoil hate types got all upset about. It ended up changing names eventually and then finally defunded, but not without many aspects of those policies finding their way into the NSA and other elements of the US intelligence community . Something we learned about thanks to the Snowden leaks. And that was part of the reason that some people were all "tell us something we didn't know".

Big Brother

Except we didn't. We suspected, but it was the Snowden leaks that let us actually KNOW just how much the world had been fucked by the US government.

This was a good and bad thing. Because, really, what could we do about it?

But it turns out, that wasn't all. And things are actually much worse. For all of us, U.S. and non U.S. citizens alike. Because the whole thing with shady shadow governments and highly questionable intelligence practices are a lot more complex than we thought.

The Intercept just revealed a series of articles they have written based on leaked operational documents from the FBI. That is the intelligence and policing agency that is supposed to be geared toward national issues. But it turns out that the agency has been operating on a much different level than people suspected.

The FBI's Secret Rules

Not that it matters, US citizens have been trained from birth to accept severe surveillance. (from 2002, before the TIA thing)