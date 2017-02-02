Today's Webtip: Working Together

Exploring who we are and how we can work together, better.

The Working Together Podcast is a new series that claims to be taking a look at better ways of working together. Their most recent episode is particularly interesting for me, because it is a discussion with Mark Frauenfelder. That guy who started that fanzine that became that blog BoingBoing.

As you might expect if you are at all familiar with his work the discussion is a geek fest with talk about hacking, DIY, the blockchain, and so on and so forth.

togetherworking.com