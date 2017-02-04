Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 4. Februar"

Erstellt am: 4. 2. 2017 - 19:00 Uhr
Die FM4 Charts vom 4. Februar
- Die FM4 Charts für 7 Tage im FM4 Player
- Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche - mit Voting
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Antilopen Gang
|Pizza
|2
|4
|2
|Gerard
|Luftlöcher
|6
|4
|3
|Nihils
|Put You Back Together
|5
|4
|4
|Bilderbuch
|Bungalow
|1
|4
|5
|Flut
|Linz bei Nacht
|14
|2
|6
|Declan McKenna
|The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home
|8
|4
|7
|Mile Me Deaf
|Alien Age
|9
|3
|8
|Sohn
|Hard Liquor
|4
|4
|9
|Scheibsta & die Buben
|20/30
|10
|3
|10
|Loyle Carner
|The Isle of Arran
|19
|2
|11
|Young Fathers ft. Leigh Congregational Choir
|Only God Knows
|neu
|1
|12
|Shins
|Name For You
|13
|3
|13
|Be Charlotte
|Machines That Breathe
|15
|2
|14
|Maximo Park
|Risk to Exist
|neu
|1
|15
|Bonobo & Nick Murphy
|No Reason
|7
|4
|16
|The XX
|Say Something Loving
|5
|4
|17
|Kommando Elefant
|Dein Letztes Comeback
|17
|3
|18
|Little Simz
|Picture Perfect
|20
|3
|19
|Dan Croll
|Away from Today
|20
|2
|20
|J. Bernard
|Calm Down
|23
|2
|21
|The Gift
|Clinic Hope
|22
|2
|22
|Anna of the North
|Oslo
|neu
|1
|23
|Run the Jewels
|Hey Kids (Bumaye)
|neu
|1
|24
|Bonaparte
|White Noize
|11
|4
|25
|Sookee
|Q1
|12
|4