Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 4. Februar"

4. 2. 2017 - 19:00

Die FM4 Charts vom 4. Februar

"Pizza" heißt die neue Nummer 1, damit erreicht die Antilopen Gang vor Gerard und Nihils die Spitze der FM4 Charts.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Antilopen Gang Pizza 2 4
2 Gerard Luftlöcher 6 4
3 Nihils Put You Back Together 5 4
4 Bilderbuch Bungalow 1 4
5 Flut Linz bei Nacht 14 2
6 Declan McKenna The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home 8 4
7 Mile Me Deaf Alien Age 9 3
8 Sohn Hard Liquor 4 4
9 Scheibsta & die Buben 20/30 10 3
10 Loyle Carner The Isle of Arran 19 2
11 Young Fathers ft. Leigh Congregational Choir Only God Knows neu 1
12 Shins Name For You 13 3
13 Be Charlotte Machines That Breathe 15 2
14 Maximo Park Risk to Exist neu 1
15 Bonobo & Nick Murphy No Reason 7 4
16 The XX Say Something Loving 5 4
17 Kommando Elefant Dein Letztes Comeback 17 3
18 Little Simz Picture Perfect 20 3
19 Dan Croll Away from Today 20 2
20 J. Bernard Calm Down 23 2
21 The Gift Clinic Hope 22 2
22 Anna of the North Oslo neu 1
23 Run the Jewels Hey Kids (Bumaye) neu 1
24 Bonaparte White Noize 11 4
25 Sookee Q1 12 4

