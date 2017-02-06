Today's Webtip: Mic

a news site for millennials? Gen X might like it as well.

One of the things that has been heatedly discussed during the last couple of years both here and in the states has been very divisive. Racism. It's a tough thing for a lot of people to talk about, and part of the reason is that no one really wants to think they are racist. Even when they are doing, saying, or supporting racist things.

It has been making discussions online next to impossible.

So when I stumbled on this video one of my friends shared, I did a double-take.

It seemed like a pretty good way of trying to frame the issue to finally get beyond the name calling aspect of the discussion. And besides, I really liked his facial expressions.

It also got me curious about the site that made it.

mic.com

According to their About Us page, their goal is to create a news network for millennials. Right now the front page is full of Super Bowl and Trump stories. But they actually cover a pretty wide range of subjects, and seem to do it in a pretty respectful way.