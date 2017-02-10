Today's Webtip: Data Selfie

One way to take a look at the data being collected on you.

So. The fight for privacy has been lost. The things some of us have been screaming about is pretty much over. They know everything they want, and the will do with it whatever they want.

But what do they know?

Wouldn't you love to have a view of what it is that those data collectors have collected? A look at the image of you that they have created?

Well, now you can.

Data Selfie is a chrome extension that lets you get a look at the image they have created of you.

Data Selfie - Chrome extension from DATA X on Vimeo.