Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 11. 2. 2017"

Erstellt am: 11. 2. 2017 - 18:58 Uhr
Die FM4 Charts vom 11. 2. 2017
- Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche - mit Voting
Auch das Video überzeugt mit Achtziger Jahre Ästhetik.
Antilopen Gang mit PIzza sind auf die Zwei gertutsch und neu auf der drei: Declan McKenna mit "The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home".
Der höchste Neueinstieg gelingt diese Woche Ogris Debris mit "Lazer Gun", das auf Platz 17 landet.
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Flut
|Linz bei Nacht
|5
|3
|2
|Antilopen Gang
|Pizza
|1
|5
|3
|Declan McKenna
|The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home
|6
|5
|4
|Mile Me Deaf
|Alien Age
|7
|4
|5
|Shins
|Name For You
|12
|4
|6
|Maximo Park
|Risk to Exist
|14
|2
|7
|Young Fathers ft. Leigh Congregational Choir
|Only God Knows
|11
|2
|8
|Loyle Carner
|The Isle of Arran
|10
|3
|9
|Bilderbuch
|Bungalow
|4
|5
|10
|Gerard
|Luftlöcher
|2
|5
|11
|Be Charlotte
|Machines That Breathe
|13
|3
|12
|Dan Croll
|Away from Today
|19
|3
|13
|J. Bernardt
|Calm Down
|20
|3
|14
|Nihils
|Put You Back Together
|3
|5
|15
|Scheibsta & die Buben
|20/30
|9
|4
|16
|The Gift
|Clinic Hope
|21
|3
|17
|Ogris Debris
|Lazer Gun
|neu
|1
|18
|Mavi Phoenix
|Love Longtime
|neu
|1
|19
|Garish
|Matador
|neu
|1
|20
|HVOB ft. Winston Marshall
|The Blame Game
|neu
|1
|21
|Anna of the North
|Oslo
|22
|2
|22
|Run the Jewels
|Hey Kids (Bumaye)
|23
|2
|23
|Little Simz
|Picture Perfect
|18
|4
|24
|Sohn
|Hard Liquor
|8
|5
|25
|Bonobo & Nick Murphy
|No Reason
|15
|5