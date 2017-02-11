Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 11. 2. 2017"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

11. 2. 2017 - 18:58

Die FM4 Charts vom 11. 2. 2017

Eine neue Nummer eins! Aus Österreich! Singt über Linz! Es ist Flut mit "Linz bei Nacht"!

Auch das Video überzeugt mit Achtziger Jahre Ästhetik.



Antilopen Gang mit PIzza sind auf die Zwei gertutsch und neu auf der drei: Declan McKenna mit "The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home".

Der höchste Neueinstieg gelingt diese Woche Ogris Debris mit "Lazer Gun", das auf Platz 17 landet.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Flut Linz bei Nacht 5 3
2 Antilopen Gang Pizza 1 5
3 Declan McKenna The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home 6 5
4 Mile Me Deaf Alien Age 7 4
5 Shins Name For You 12 4
6 Maximo Park Risk to Exist 14 2
7 Young Fathers ft. Leigh Congregational Choir Only God Knows 11 2
8 Loyle Carner The Isle of Arran 10 3
9 Bilderbuch Bungalow 4 5
10 Gerard Luftlöcher 2 5
11 Be Charlotte Machines That Breathe 13 3
12 Dan Croll Away from Today 19 3
13 J. Bernardt Calm Down 20 3
14 Nihils Put You Back Together 3 5
15 Scheibsta & die Buben 20/30 9 4
16 The Gift Clinic Hope 21 3
17 Ogris Debris Lazer Gun neu 1
18 Mavi Phoenix Love Longtime neu 1
19 Garish Matador neu 1
20 HVOB ft. Winston Marshall The Blame Game neu 1
21 Anna of the North Oslo 22 2
22 Run the Jewels Hey Kids (Bumaye) 23 2
23 Little Simz Picture Perfect 18 4
24 Sohn Hard Liquor 8 5
25 Bonobo & Nick Murphy No Reason 15 5

