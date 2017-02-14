Today's Webtip: Evil Mad Scientist Valentines

Because sometimes poetry just isn't precise enough.

The cynic in me is well aware that Valentines Day is just a silly construct to sell useless crap. The nerd in me knows that, despite that fact, it can end up being a painful experience for many (curse you, forced Valentines Day celebrations in grade school!) that can result in feelings of exclusion and depression.

But sometimes my inner goof just wants to revel in a little bit of nonsense, and a day like today can provide a pretty good excuse for that.

Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories

So here are some free, downloadable, printable STEM based valentines for those of you who would rather say it with science.

Evil Mad Scientist Valentines: 2017 Edition