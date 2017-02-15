Today's Webtip: Moog Music

a little background information and a lot of music.

Openculture just put up an article taking a look at the very long history of electronic music. Well, part of it. The part defined by the Moog synthesiser.

It gives some background on the man behind the machine, as well as some links to other interesting articles and a few videos.

And it has a playlist filled with ten hours of music inspired by the sounds of Moog's devices. It's not just one long list of electronica, there will probably be more than a few surprising songs in there for you to explore.

www.openculture.com