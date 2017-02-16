Today's Webtip: Weaponized AI

the automated propaganda machine influencing global politics.

Fake news, shills, bots, big data, dark posts, blatant lies and highly targeted propaganda. Those are just a few of the things that have all come together in the last couple of years to completely blind-side standard political operations.

Welcome to the new dystopia.

Anyone who has been following politics, both at home and abroad has probably realised just what a massive role social media has played in recent developments. But what they might not have realised, is just how much hard and soft science has gone into the online campaigns.

There is an article on scout.ai right now that digs into the background of one of the largest players on the political social media market. Cambridge Analytica. The company that helped the Trump campaign run highly targeted and constantly tweaked messages to potential voters across the U.S.

They have taken social media marketing to a whole new (and based on U.S. campaign laws) potentially illegal level, and are now using their tech to aid similar campaigns across the planet.

The Rise of the Weaponized AI Propaganda Machine

The article reads like science fiction, which is appropriate, since scout.ai is a website featuring a mix of indie-depth journalism and science fiction. This was the first article I have read from them, and I am now working my way through the rest of their posts. It is a site worth keeping an eye on.

And that article does the best job ever of explaining just how serious the problem of online tracking can be.