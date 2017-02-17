Today's Webtip: Context

A google chrome addon toys to give it to Trump's tweets.

One of the strangest things about Precedent Trump's twitter fascination is his use of language. I know it can be hard to formulate articulate thoughts in 140 characters or less, especially when dealing with complex issues, but...

I suspect it has something to do with context. Sort of like his promise to "drain the swamp". His opponents thought draining the swamp meant getting rid of corruption and money influence in Washington. It turns out he meant the swamp was filled with career politicians, academics, bureaucrats, and non-conservatives.

That context was easy enough to figure out. But his tweeting style still had me scratching my head.

But it looks like the daily show has figured it out.

Daily Show

And they have made it easy to keep things in context by creating a chrome extension that does all of the dirty work.

So if you want to have some immature fun at the expense of the most powerful man in the world, go check it out.

maketrumptweetseightagain.com

