Today's Webtip: WTFJHT?!?

A website dedicated to logging Trump's daily shock and awe.

The weirdness is coming fast and furious, making it nearly impossible to dedicate any long term attention to one particular story. So much has been happening so fast that I rarely even get a chance to find the original story because reactions have swept it off my feeds.

But one person has dedicated himself and a website to logging every single bit of whatthefuckery.

whatthefuckjusthappenedtoday.com

It's a pretty good resource for anyone who wants to be able to keep up with the big picture of what is coming out of the Whitehouse.

Now if someone would just do the same with legislation at the state and national levels...