Today's Webtip: Pix2Pix

turn your sketches into the things nightmares are made of.

The whole neural networking and AI assisted image manipulation thing has me a bit freaked out.

Because no matter what happens, the results seem to always look like something from the depths of my worst fever induced nightmares. Now, don't get me wrong, that can be a very good thing, but there is a little voice in the back of my head that is a little bit worried about the true meaning these results might have for whats lurking beneath the surface of all of this technological fun.

Or underneath the surface of our potentially dysfunctional souls.

At first I thought it was just my absolutely terrible sketching skills. But even people with a modicum of talent end up throwing us into some unfortunate parallel reality.

It IS a bit of fun though, and if you want to see what terrible abominations you can call up from the depths, go give it a shot affinelayer.com