Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 25.2.2017"

25. 2. 2017 - 19:00

Die FM4 Charts vom 25.2.2017

Mavi Phoenix bleibt mit "Love Longtime" unsere unangefochtene Nummer 1. Arcade Fire und Depeche Mode sind ihr auf den Fersen.

Mavi bleibt Queen, in der dritten Wertungswoche zum zweiten Mal auf Platz Eins. Dicht hinter ihr liegen Arcade Fire mit dem umwerfenden "I give you power", und auch Depeche Mode sind auf der Suche nach der Revolution.

Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Mavi Phoenix Love Longtime 1 3
2 Arcade Fire I Give You Power 7 2
3 Depeche Mode Where's The Revolution 6 2
4 Maximo Park Risk to Exist 4 4
5 HVOB ft. Winston Marshall The Blame Game 8 3
6 Goldfrapp Anymore 17 2
7 Dan Croll Away from Today 9 5
8 Joe Goddard Music Is The Answer 15 2
9 Garish Matador 10 3
10 Young Fathers ft. Leigh Congregational Choir Only God Knows 3 4
11 Love Hotel Band Diamant neu 1
12 Loyle Carner The Isle of Arran 2 5
13 SK Invitational ft. M.O.P. We Don't Stop neu 1
14 Ogris Debris Lazer Gun 14 3
15 Flut Linz bei Nacht 5 5
16 Bilderbuch Bungalow 13 7
17 Dirty Projectors ft. Dawn Cool Your Heart neu 1
18 Declan McKenna The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home 12 7
19 Antilopen Gang Pizza 11 7
20 The Gift Clinic Hope 16 5
21 Georgia Feel It neu 1
22 Anna of the North Oslo 18 4
23 Mile Me Deaf Alien Age 19 6
24 Be Charlotte Machines That Breathe 21 5
25 The Shins Name For You 20 5

