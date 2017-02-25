Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 25.2.2017"

Erstellt am: 25. 2. 2017 - 19:00 Uhr
Die FM4 Charts vom 25.2.2017
- Die FM4 Charts für 7 Tage im FM4 Player
- Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche - mit Voting
Mavi bleibt Queen, in der dritten Wertungswoche zum zweiten Mal auf Platz Eins. Dicht hinter ihr liegen Arcade Fire mit dem umwerfenden "I give you power", und auch Depeche Mode sind auf der Suche nach der Revolution.
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Mavi Phoenix
|Love Longtime
|1
|3
|2
|Arcade Fire
|I Give You Power
|7
|2
|3
|Depeche Mode
|Where's The Revolution
|6
|2
|4
|Maximo Park
|Risk to Exist
|4
|4
|5
|HVOB ft. Winston Marshall
|The Blame Game
|8
|3
|6
|Goldfrapp
|Anymore
|17
|2
|7
|Dan Croll
|Away from Today
|9
|5
|8
|Joe Goddard
|Music Is The Answer
|15
|2
|9
|Garish
|Matador
|10
|3
|10
|Young Fathers ft. Leigh Congregational Choir
|Only God Knows
|3
|4
|11
|Love Hotel Band
|Diamant
|neu
|1
|12
|Loyle Carner
|The Isle of Arran
|2
|5
|13
|SK Invitational ft. M.O.P.
|We Don't Stop
|neu
|1
|14
|Ogris Debris
|Lazer Gun
|14
|3
|15
|Flut
|Linz bei Nacht
|5
|5
|16
|Bilderbuch
|Bungalow
|13
|7
|17
|Dirty Projectors ft. Dawn
|Cool Your Heart
|neu
|1
|18
|Declan McKenna
|The Kids Don't Wanna Come Home
|12
|7
|19
|Antilopen Gang
|Pizza
|11
|7
|20
|The Gift
|Clinic Hope
|16
|5
|21
|Georgia
|Feel It
|neu
|1
|22
|Anna of the North
|Oslo
|18
|4
|23
|Mile Me Deaf
|Alien Age
|19
|6
|24
|Be Charlotte
|Machines That Breathe
|21
|5
|25
|The Shins
|Name For You
|20
|5