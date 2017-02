Today's Webtip: Academicats

A collection of academic featuring cats!

No, not really papers about cats as such, but papers dealing with a variety of computer oriented stuff like Image-to-Image Translation with Conditional Adversarial Networks or Understanding Image Virality.

Grumpy Cat and some others.





Right now there are about 67 papers and projects being presented there. I have no idea how useful any of these things can be for any of you, or for me, actually.

But it's still sort of cool.

Cat Paper Collection