Today's Webtip: Git Gud!

Some tips on optimising your (video) game.

Ever wanted to get better at a video game?

You could just play a lot. And then play some more. But there could be a better way. In other words, you need to actually train. And training doesn't mean doing something more, it just means doing something smarter.

After getting my butt kicked by my son in Destiny, I decided I needed to do something about my less than stellar skills. It wasn't just to be able to hold my own against him in PvP, but to be able to reach a point where I didn't need him to carry me through some higher level events.

So I started looking into learning how to actually train at first person shooters. It is amazing how much information is available out there for anyone who actually decides to take a structured approach to improving their gaming skills.

And now there isn't just a lot of anecdotal evidence, there is an actual academic study. And it backs up most of what I could find from experienced gamers. Practice, but not too much.

Well, actually, there is a lot more to it than that, but I will let you read that from the sources.

New studies illustrate how gamers get good.