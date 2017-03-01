Today's Webtip: Regrets of the Past

The Austrian Star Wars fan film is online!

After years of hard work, one of the more ambitious Star Wars fan-films is finally ready to be viewed.

Ok, it has been out in select theatres since the summer, but now that they have finished the english version, they have finally put it all online, which means you no longer have to hope that they will suddenly show up in a theatre in your area. It also means that the whole damn world will get a chance to see just what a bunch of very dedicated fans can do when they put their minds to it. So kick back, grab some popcorn and enjoy one of the greatest examples of dedicated D.I.Y. I have ever seen.

I guess I should probably mention that this is also a bit of self-promotion. After doing the stage moderation for the premiere I was asked to take part as a voice actor for the English version. As a die-hard Star Wars fan there was no way to say no. It was a great opportunity to meet and work with a bunch of incredible people, and I really want to thank Laura Hermann and Bernhard Weber for giving me a chance to take part.

And keep your ears open for Joe-Joe! He got to play a very special role...

The English version:

The German version:

And the Making Of: